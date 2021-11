Thunder Bay – TECH – Bitcoin traded at $64,385.50 on Friday with a 24-hour-low of $62,321.50 and a high of $65,467.38.

Traders seemed content with the cryptocurrency gains through the week, and seemed to ease off on Friday.

There remains a mostly bull market forecast for Bitcoin with some experts talking about a price of near or over $100,000 for the crypto by the end of the year.