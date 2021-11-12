Thunder Bay – NEWS – Working smoke detectors helped make sure a family was able to get out of their home safely tonight.

At dinner time tonight approximately 17:02 the TBFRS responded with three pumpers along with a Platoon Chief to a structural fire in the city’s downtown North core on Machar Avenue.

The first arriving crew found smoke coming out the rear door. A second alarm was initiated at this time sending two more pumpers along with an Aerial Ladder unit to the scene.

The crews advanced a charged 45mm hand line to the rear of the building then made a quick aggressive interior attack on the fire extinguishing it a short time later.

On arrival firefighters located the tenants, their two small children and a dog who all self-evacuated from the burning structure.

A primary search was completed on the entire structure with no other occupants or tenants on the premises.

Working smoke alarms on all levels notified the tenants of the situation so they could evacuate quickly.

Fire cause was determined to be electrical from a ceiling mounted bathroom fan which malfunctioned, overheating and causing the contents of the bathroom to catch on fire.

A total of six pumpers responded, one aerial ladder and one command unit with the Platoon Chief.

The TBFRS reminds homeowners that only working smoke alarms will save lives.