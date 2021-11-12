Working Smoke Detectors Help Save Family in Machar Avenue Fire

By
NNL Staff
-
241
Thunder Bay Fire Rescue
Thunder Bay Fire Rescue

Thunder Bay – NEWS – Working smoke detectors helped make sure a family was able to get out of their home safely tonight.

At dinner time tonight approximately 17:02 the TBFRS responded with three pumpers along with a Platoon Chief to a structural fire in the city’s downtown North core on Machar Avenue.

The first arriving crew found smoke coming out the rear door.  A second alarm was initiated at this time sending two more pumpers along with an Aerial Ladder unit to the scene.

The crews advanced a charged 45mm hand line to the rear of the building then made a quick aggressive interior attack on the fire extinguishing it a short time later.

On arrival firefighters located the tenants, their two small children and a dog who all self-evacuated from the burning structure.

A primary search was completed on the entire structure with no other occupants or tenants on the premises.

Smoke Detector - image depositphotos.com
Smoke Detector – image depositphotos.com

Working smoke alarms on all levels notified the tenants of the situation so they could evacuate quickly.

Fire cause was determined to be electrical from a ceiling mounted bathroom fan which malfunctioned, overheating and causing the contents of the bathroom to catch on fire.

A total of six pumpers responded, one aerial ladder and one command unit with the Platoon Chief.

The TBFRS reminds homeowners that only working smoke alarms will save lives.