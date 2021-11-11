Remembrance Day is a federal statutory holiday.

There will be a service today at the Waverley Park. The Port Arthur Royal Canadian Legion will live stream the service on its Facebook Live Stream of Remembrance Day.

Thunder Bay Transit is operating on a reduced schedule. Transit will be offering free service to all Veterans and current military members who are in uniform today. This will include family members who are riding with them.

The traditional service at the Fort William Gardens is not on this year due to COVID-19 issues.

As a Statutory holiday, federal government offices are closed. Matawa Offices are closed, NAN offices are closed.

The City of Thunder Bay offices are closed however City Manager Norm Gale assures residents that City Workers are ready if needed due to weather issues that may arise.

“City workers are ready to respond to any adverse occurrences,” states Gale.

Beer Store and the LCBO are either closed or on reduced hours.

Bay Village Coffee is open for your caffeine needs.