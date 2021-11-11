Thunder Bay – ROADS – Winter driving conditions are going to impact travel today.

511 Northwest is already reporting on several incidents on regional highways.

COLLISION: Hwy 17 – is completely shut down at the BOTTOM of Tower Hill due to a collision. Traffic control is in place. Please use caution in the area. ^nm — OPPCommunicationsNWR (@OPP_COMM_NWR) November 11, 2021

NWO Bus Update: All bus routes, with the exception of Pickle Lake PL81, will be cancelled on Thursday, November 11 due to the current weather and road conditions, as well as the winter storm warning that is in effect for the region.

As the winter storm continues to impact the region, ask yourself if today’s trip is really needed?

Drive to stay alive.