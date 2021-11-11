Fort Frances – NEWS – Fort Frances has declared a “Significant Weather Event”.

The Town of Fort Frances at 12:01am on Thursday November 11, 2021 is declaring the start of a Significant Weather Event.

During this time, the town is asking residents to limit their use of roadways and sidewalks within the Town of Fort Frances for the safety of the public.

All On Street Parking is prohibited between the hours of 7:30 pm and 7:30 am until the termination of this declaration.

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River

Seine River Village – Mine Centre

First winter storm of the season expected today into Friday.

Total snowfall accumulations of 15 to 25 cm are possible by Friday evening.

A developing low pressure system will bring a mix of rain and snow to parts of Northwestern Ontario. The mixed precipitation is expected to transition over to mainly snow later this morning making for treacherous travel conditions. The snow is expected to slowly taper to flurries by Friday afternoon or evening.