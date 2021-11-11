Thunder Bay – NEWS – Synergy North reports a power outage in the John Street Road/Toms Road area. Up to 100 customers are affected. Crews are en route with an estimated restoration time of 12:30 pm.

A power outage along Mapleward Road, just off Dawson Road, due to tree contact.

Approximately 100 customers affected with an estimated restoration time of 9 am.

There is another power outage within the Copenhagen/Byers Road area. Crews are enroute.

Estimated restoration time is 11 am.

Power outage off John Street Road/White Park Road due to tree contact with line. Crews are on route with an estimated Time of Restoration of 11 am.

High and gusting winds today are likely to impact power lines today.

Remember to keep your distance from any downed power line.