Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reports one person has died from COVID-19.

There is one new case reported of the virus today, bringing the total active cases to 21 cases.

The cause of the case, in Thunder Bay and surrounding communities is unknown.

There have now been 65 deaths due to COVID-19 in the Thunder Bay District.

There are four persons in hospital, and one person is in intensive care.