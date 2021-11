KENORA – NEWS – THE Trans Canada Highway / HIGHWAY 17 is closed between the Manitoba border to Shabaqua Corners near Thunder Bay.

#Closure #Kenora #Hwy17 is closed in both directions from ManitobaBorder to Shabaqua Corners due to poor road and weather conditions. #ONStorm — 511ONNorthwestern (@511ONNorthwest) November 11, 2021

Road conditions and weather have the road closed for safety.

Earlier there have been numerous accidents on the highway.