Thunder Bay – Weather – Batten down the hatches. Stormy weather is in the forecast for Remembrance Day.

As the winter storm starts to impact the region keep in mind that roads are likely to be icy, snow packed and slippery. Drive smart, do you really need to make the trip?

Thunder Bay Weather

Rainfall warning in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Heavy rain, snow and strong winds expected tonight into Friday. A developing low pressure system is expected to bring a mix of rain and snow to parts of northwestern Ontario. Precipitation is expected to begin tonight before quickly intensifying early Thursday morning and then easing slowly throughout the day on Friday.

By Friday night, total rainfall amounts for communities close to Lake Superior including the city of Thunder Bay could be 50 to 75 mm. Snowfall accumulations inland could vary widely between 5 and 15 cm with some regions locally seeing higher amounts.

In addition, strong easterly winds will affect the western shores of Lake Superior on Thursday, with gusts of 70 to 90 km/h.

For Thursday, the high will be +8. Winds will be from the east 50 km/h gusting to 80.

Rain will be ending near midnight then cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. Rainfall amount in the evening of 10 to 15 mm. Winds will be from the east 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light in the evening. Low plus 1.

Sachigo Lake

There is no weather alerts or warnings in effect for Sachigo Lake. Skies will be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will be from the northeast at 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 2. Wind chill near minus 13. UV index 1 or low.

Cloudy skies will continue into the evening with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will be from the northeast 40 km/h gusting to 70. Temperature steady near minus 3. Wind chill near minus 11.

Marten Falls Weather

There is a Weather Alert in effect for Marten Falls. Cloudy skies with periods of snow beginning in the morning. Local blowing snow will impact the area in the afternoon. Snowfall amounts of 2 cm. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High zero. Wind chill minus 15 in the morning.

Periods of snow and local blowing snow will continue with total snowfall amounts of 5 cm. Wind northeast 40 km/h gusting to 60. Low minus 2. Wind chill near minus 10.

Special weather statement in effect for:

Fort Hope – Lansdowne House – Ogoki

First significant snowfall of the season expected Thursday through Friday. Snow is expected to begin Thursday afternoon and continue through Friday before tapering to flurries on Saturday.

Total snowfall accumulations of 15 to 25 cm are possible by Friday evening in the swath of heaviest snow, which is most likely to occur east of Albany River Provincial Park and south of Ogoki. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Winter storm warning in effect for:

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Ignace – English River

The first winter storm of the season is expected tonight into Friday. A developing low pressure system is expected to bring heavy snow to parts of northwestern Ontario. Snow is expected to begin late this afternoon or this evening and will quickly intensify tonight. This heavy snow will continue through Thursday before slowly tapering to lighter snow or flurries Friday afternoon or evening.

Snow at times heavy in the evening will be accompanied with local blowing snow. Additional snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm. Wind will be from the northeast at 40 km/h gusting to 60. Low minus 3. Wind chill near minus 11.

All school bus routes, with the exception of Pickle Lake PL81, will be cancelled on Thursday, November 11 due to the current weather and road conditions, as well as the winter storm warning that is in effect for the region.Please remember to check your bus status at www.nwobus.ca , and subscribe for bus service alerts at www.nwobus.ca/register-for-bus-alerts/

Winnipeg Weather

Snowfall warning in effect for:

City of Winnipeg

Heavy snow tonight and Thursday, ending Friday. Total accumulations of 15 to 30 cm expected. An area of low pressure will pivot over the US Midwest during the next 36 to 48 hours. As it does so, snow will intensify this evening and overnight for much of southern Manitoba. Areas that are continuing to see a rain/snow mix late this afternoon should see the precipitation change over to snow tonight.

Snowfall accumulations approaching 10 cm are expected tonight though Interlake regions with 5 to 10 cm expected closer to the Trans Canada Highway, including the City of Winnipeg. Thursday, an additional 10 cm is forecast.

Higher, localized accumulations downwind of Lake Winnipeg are expected and could reach 30+ cm by Friday morning.