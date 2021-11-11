November 11, 2021 – Thunder Bay Police Daily Crime Statistics

Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police responded to ten incidents over the past 24-hours.

This update includes all incidents added to the map since the last update.

Daily update from 11/10/2021 to 11/11/2021

Recent incidents
10 arrow_up 2 from yesterday
Violent
1 arrow_up 1 from yesterday
1 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
0 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
0 Robbery
Property & Theft
2 arrow_up 3 from yesterday
0 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
1 Other Property Crime
0 Theft from Vehicle
0 Theft of Vehicle
1 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
7 arrow_up 6 from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
7 Quality of Life