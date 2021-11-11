Thunder Bay – Weather – Lake Superior is under a storm warning.

Winds are blowing from the southeast at 50 knots. They will be diminishing to southeast 45 early this evening then backing to east 35 late this evening except southwest 20 over southern sections.

Winds will be diminishing to northeast 20 near midnight except southwest 15 over southern sections overnight and Friday morning. Wind increasing to north 25 Friday evening.

Waves

Issued 10:30 AM EST 11 November 2021

Today Tonight and Friday.

Waves 3 to 4 metres building to 4 to 6 near noon then subsiding to 3 to 4 near midnight. Waves subsiding to 2 late overnight.

Ships on Lake Superior have taken to anchor across the lake.

The Federal Asahi departed Thunder Bay down bound on the lake this morning. It is hugging the north shore of the Lake, well to the north of the usual shipping lanes.