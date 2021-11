Thunder Bay – TECH – Trading in Bitcoin has the cryptocurrency down 4.8% so far in trading on November 11th.

Bitcoin at 1300 is at $65,166.97 in US dollars.

However Bitcoin is about the 24 hour low of $63,036.18.

There are many experts who are continuing to forecast a bull market with massive growth for Bitcoin and other cryptos by the end of the year.

Some are speculating a price over $100,000 by the end of the year.