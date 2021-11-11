Thunder Bay – Weather – November 11th’s winter storm has caused havoc across a wide swath from Manitoba to Ontario.

Highway 17 has been closed for much of the day from Shabaqua Corners to the Manitoba border.

Update: #Closure #Kenora #Shabaqua #Hwy17 remains closed in both directions from Manitoba Border to Sistonens Corners due to poor road and weather conditions. #ONStorm — 511ONNorthwestern (@511ONNorthwest) November 12, 2021

Highway 177 is now closed in both directions from Dryden.

Highway 11 has also been closed.

The storm also has caused the Trans-Canada Highway, Highway 1 in Manitoba to be closed twice today from Falcon Beach to the Ontario boundary.

There have been widespread power outages. 10,000 customers without power in Manitoba.

Manitoba Hydro now is reporting as of 8:30 pm that many customers are going to have to wait at least until morning to have their power restored.

#mboutage We continue to work in challenging conditions, getting worse by the hour. Many customers won’t be restored until tomorrow at the earliest. We know it’s frustrating. Extra crews have been called in to get everyone back on as safely and as quickly as possible. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/1kAAwRG6uA — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) November 12, 2021

Hydro One in Ontario is reporting widespread outages. Hydro One crews are responding to power outages in northwestern Ontario caused by heavy snow, rain and strong winds that started Wednesday evening and are expected to continue into Friday. At times poor driving conditions and reduced visibility may delay our crews’ ability to respond to outages quickly.

Customers can report their outage by texting WATTS (92887), online, through the company’s outage map and app, or by calling 1-800-434-1235. An estimated time of restoration will be determined for each outage once damage has been assessed. Our outage tools are updated every 10 minutes as information comes in from crews on the ground.

Be sure to stay clear of any fallen power lines. If you spot a fallen line, keep at least 10 meters back, even if it does not appear to be live. Report it to the police and call Hydro One at 1-800-434-1235.