November 11 Storm – Major Impact on Highways and Hydro

By
NetNewsLedger
-
510
Weather Update - snow plow

Thunder Bay – Weather – November 11th’s winter storm has caused havoc across a wide swath from Manitoba to Ontario.

Highway 17 has been closed for much of the day from Shabaqua Corners to the Manitoba border.

Highway 177 is now closed in both directions from Dryden.

Highway 11 has also been closed.

The storm also has caused the Trans-Canada Highway, Highway 1 in Manitoba to be closed twice today from Falcon Beach to the Ontario boundary.

There have been widespread power outages. 10,000 customers without power in Manitoba.

Manitoba Hydro now is reporting as of 8:30 pm that many customers are going to have to wait at least until morning to have their power restored.

Hydro One Outages
Hydro One Outages at 8:30 PM

Hydro One in Ontario is reporting widespread outages. Hydro One crews are responding to power outages in northwestern Ontario caused by heavy snow, rain and strong winds that started Wednesday evening and are expected to continue into Friday. At times poor driving conditions and reduced visibility may delay our crews’ ability to respond to outages quickly.

Customers can report their outage by texting WATTS (92887), online, through the company’s outage map and app, or by calling 1-800-434-1235. An estimated time of restoration will be determined for each outage once damage has been assessed. Our outage tools are updated every 10 minutes as information comes in from crews on the ground.

Be sure to stay clear of any fallen power lines. If you spot a fallen line, keep at least 10 meters back, even if it does not appear to be live. Report it to the police and call Hydro One at 1-800-434-1235.