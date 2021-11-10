Thunder Bay – WEATHER – The Lakehead Region Conservation Authority has issued a Flood Outlook Statement for the Lakehead Region including: City of Thunder Bay, Municipalities of Neebing, Oliver Paipoonge, Shuniah and the Townships of O’Connor, Conmee, Gillies and Dorion.

Approximately 50 to 75 millimetres of precipitation is expected, with a potential for up to 100 millimetres in localized areas. Rain will begin tonight before quickly intensifying early Thursday morning and will continue throughout the day. Flurries and light snow are expected Friday. Area watercourses are expected to rise overnight. Localized ponding may be experienced in low lying areas.

The public is advised to exercise caution in and around area waterways. High flows and unstable banks could be dangerous. Parents and caregivers are advised to keep children away from all waterways and discuss the hazards of flooding and fast flowing water.

As part of the Authority’s Flood Warning System, staff will continue to monitor conditions and issue updated Flood Messages as warranted.