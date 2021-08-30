Thunder Bay – NEWS – There are some pretty thoughtless people. The Lakehead Region Conservation Authority reports, “On Friday, our staff and a very dedicated bunch of hard-working volunteers from the United Way GenNext Thunder Bay spent the morning doing a shoreline planting at Mission Island Marsh Conservation Area”.

“Over the weekend, someone felt that they would help themselves to some of the plantings. As you can see by the images, plants were stolen. Some of the species stolen include Milkweed, Bebb’s Sedge, Little Bluestem and Sweet Gale”.

The LRCA says, “This type of behaviour is completely unacceptable, and a direct violation of the Conservation Authorities Act, specifically the LRCA’s Conservation Areas Regulations under the Act, which explicitly prohibits the removal of vegetation from a Conservation Area”.

“We shouldn’t have to remind visitors to our areas to not steal, vandalize or remove vegetation. Our motto is “Take nothing but pictures, leave nothing but footprints”. We expect visitors to our areas to follow the rules and regulations when visiting”.

“We have limited staff and limited resources, and we do the absolute best we can with what we have in order to provide exceptional recreational and educational opportunities, all while trying to accommodate multiple user groups who carry out a variety of passive recreational activities on our properties”.

If you have any information regarding this unfortunate occurrence, please reach out. Our Provincial Offences Officers would like to hear from you.