Thunder Bay – SPORTS – Not that there wasn’t excitement already, but Northern Ontario curling fans were even more hyped up after local players performed brilliantly on the national stage late last month.

So, with single-draw tickets for the 2022 Scotties Tournament of Hearts, set for Jan. 28-Feb. 6 at Fort William Gardens in Thunder Bay, Ont., going on sale Nov. 17 at 10:30 a.m. ET, draws featuring the host Northern Ontario team will be in high demand.

Playing at the 2021 Home Hardware Canadian Curling Pre-Trials in Liverpool, N.S., last month Team Krista McCarville of Thunder Bay qualified for the Tim Hortons Canadian Curling Trials, presented by AGI, Nov. 20-28 in Saskatoon, where Canada’s four-player men’s and women’s curling teams will be decided. Meanwhile, Sudbury’s Tanner Horgan also qualified for the Tim Hortons Trials, skipping a team based in Kingston.

Those performances are adding to the excitement in Thunder Bay, where tickets for the 2022 Scotties were already flying out of the box office.

With the release of single-draw tickets, some preliminary schedule information also has been released and the home Northern Ontario team has its assignments for the preliminary round of the Scotties, including three games on the opening weekend — Draw 1 on the opening Saturday, a featured matchup in Draw 4, Sunday afternoon versus Team Canada; and Draw 5 on Sunday evening.

The remainder of pool play for Northern Ontario will include games in Draw 8 Monday evening, Draw 9 and 11 on Tuesday, and the final preliminary-round Draw 14 on Wednesday evening.

Here’s a look at the single-draw ticket options that will be available next Wednesday:

Sunday-Thursday morning draws go for $20.

Sunday evening, Monday and Tuesday afternoon and evening, and Wednesday afternoon are priced at $25.

The final pool-play draw on Wednesday evening and Thursday Championship Pool draws are $30.

The Northern Ontario vs. Canada game in Draw 4, Friday Championship Pool draws, Saturday Page Playoff games, and Sunday’ semifinal are $35.

The Championship Final on Sunday is $45.

All youth tickets. for those who have not reached their 18th birthday, are $10.

Full event, weekend, and day packages for the 2022 Scotties also are available:

Opening Weekend Package ($119): A single ticket to each of the five draws on Jan. 29 and 30. This package will include a minimum of three Northern Ontario games, including a game versus Team Canada!

Monday to Wednesday Single-Day Packages ($60): A single ticket to each of the three draws on that day.

Thursday Day Package ($60): A single ticket to each of the two guaranteed Championship Pool draws; tiebreaker draw included (if necessary).

Regular Full Event Package ($395)

Premium Full Event Package ($429); only a handful of premium home end seats are available.

Championship weekend packages: a single ticket to the final six draws (plus potential tiebreaker), Friday, Feb. 4, to Sunday, Feb. 6 ($219)

All ticket sales are subject to standard facility and ticket service fees. Tickets will be available online (CLICK HERE), in person at the Fort William Gardens box office and by phone at 807-625-2929.

As per Curling Canada’s recent announcement, all fans, athletes, volunteers and event staff will need to provide proof of full vaccination to get inside Fort William Gardens. You can view the full Curling Canada mandatory vaccination policy by CLICKING HERE.

Leading up to the 2022 Scotties, Curling Canada will be in regular contact with local, regional and national health authorities to ensure the safest possible environment for athletes and fans at the Fort William Gardens. Curling Canada will continue to monitor communication from the Government of Ontario.

The 2022 Scotties will decide Canada’s team for the 2022 World Women’s Curling Championship, presented by Nature’s Bounty, set for March 19-27 in Prince George, B.C.