November 5, 2021 – Thunder Bay Daily Crime Report

Crime Statistics Report

Thunder Bay – NEWS – The number of incidents that Thunder Bay Police responded to over the past 24 hours was slightly down, however the did include a homicide, the third in the past 35 days.

This update includes all incidents added to the map since the last update you received.

Daily update from 11/04/2021 to 11/05/2021

Recent incidents
11 arrow_up -3 from yesterday
Violent
3 arrow_up 5 from yesterday
1 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
1 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
1 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
0 Robbery
Property & Theft
5 arrow_up 1 from yesterday
1 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
0 Other Property Crime
0 Theft from Vehicle
2 Theft of Vehicle
2 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
3 arrow_up 1 from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
3 Quality of Life

