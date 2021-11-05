Thunder Bay – NEWS – The number of incidents that Thunder Bay Police responded to over the past 24 hours was slightly down, however the did include a homicide, the third in the past 35 days.
This update includes all incidents added to the map since the last update you received.
Daily update from 11/04/2021 to 11/05/2021
|Recent incidents
|11
|
|-3 from yesterday
|Violent
|3
|
|5 from yesterday
|
|1
|Assault
|0
|Assault with Deadly Weapon
|0
|Sexual Assault
|1
|Sexual Offense
|0
|Other Sexual Offense
|1
|Homicide
|0
|Kidnapping
|0
|Robbery
|Property & Theft
|5
|
|1 from yesterday
|
|1
|Breaking & Entering
|0
|Property Crime Commercial
|0
|Property Crime Residential
|0
|Other Property Crime
|0
|Theft from Vehicle
|2
|Theft of Vehicle
|2
|Other Theft
|Disorder/Disturbance
|3
|
|1 from yesterday
|
|0
|Disorder
|0
|Drugs
|0
|Liquor
|3
|Quality of Life