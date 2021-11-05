Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Over the next few days, November will feel like October. Temperatures across Western Ontario will be during the day above seasonal normals.

Today’s Weather IMAGE is from North Star Air. It appears even local foxes like traveling with NSA.

In local forecasts:

Thunder Bay

Friday’s high in Thunder Bay will be +10. Mainly cloudy skies with wind from the southwest at 20 km/h near noon.

Cloudy skies will continue overnight. The low will be +7.

Fort Frances

Sunny skies to start your Fort Frances morning. Skies will become a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Winds will becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High for Friday of 9. UV index 2 or low.

Friday night will see cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low plus 4.

Sachigo Lake

It will be a warm fall day in Sachigo Lake. The daytime high for Friday will be +9 under mainly sunny skies.

Skies will remain clear overnight with a low of zero.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

A mix of sun and cloud with clearing skies near noon is in store for Dryden on Friday. Winds will becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High for the day of +8.

It will become cloudy in the evening. There will be a 40 percent chance of showers before morning. Low plus 5.