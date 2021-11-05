Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police are investigating reports about a possible overnight shooting incident in the city’s East End.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were dispatched to the 500 block of McNaughton Street just after 3:10 am on Friday, November 5 following reports of gunfire.

The investigation remains ongoing, and members of the Major Crimes Unit are now involved.

If you believe you have information that could assist police, or have surveillance or dash camera footage in the area from around 3 am, please call police at 684-1200 and cite incident number P21069410.

You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.