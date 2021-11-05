Thunder Bay – TECH – Bitcoin is trading slightly down early on Friday. The cryptocurrency is at US $61,582.70.

The price of Bitcoin started upward briefly on Thursday before finishing slightly down.

The price this morning as of 9:00 am EDT is down 0.68 per cent.

The 24 Hour Low is US$62,613.40, so the price has fallen since then.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists are reporting that investors with cash to put to work should consider parking it in hedge funds and real estate as traditional assets like stocks and bonds will underperform next year. The major US based bank is stating that why Crypto may advance they speculate that the “ride is likely to be too bumpy to recommend it as a core holding”.