Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Fatima AL ALI, 15 years old.

Fatima AL ALI was last seen on November 4, 2021 at approximately 3:00 p.m. in the area of Churchill Drive West, Thunder Bay.

Fatima AL ALI is described as a Syrian descent female, 5’2” tall, with a thin build. She has shoulder length black hair and brown eyes.

Last seen wearing black jeans, pink sweater and a grey/black jacket.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8366, online at www.p3tips.com.