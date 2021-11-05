QUEEN’S PARK — Official Opposition NDP Leader Andrea Horwath condemned Doug Ford’s budget update for including none of what people need now, and promised she’ll never stop fighting for investments in people.

“It’s getting harder and harder for Ontarians to afford the life they’re working hard for as skyrocketing prices squeeze their budgets,” said Horwath. “The cost of child care, auto insurance, gas, and groceries are rising, and paycheques aren’t. And it was already getting tougher for everyday folks to get the health care they need, and to get their kids the education they deserve.

“Mr. Ford’s budget update has none of what Ontarians need now. There’s nothing to make life more affordable, and there’s no help for hospitals and a cut for our children’s schools.”

The Ford government’s budget update slashes $500 million from education. It doesn’t permanently raise personal support worker (PSW) wages, it doesn’t end the government’s low-wage policy, and it doesn’t do anything to help local businesses hire, raise wages and expand. There’s nothing to help with the cost of housing and child care, or lower the price of gas, auto insurance or hydro bills.

“In a province where Mr. Ford’s buddies get whatever they want, Ontarians are getting none of what they need and deserve,” said Horwath. “Mr. Ford is once again proving that he’s not here for everyday families.”

Horwath said New Democrats will never stop fighting for the investments Ontarians need today, including:

An end to the low-wage policy

Measures to rein in the high cost of living

A plan to urgently hire and retain tens of thousands of health care and long-term care workers

Funding to clear the massive backlog of surgeries to help people waiting in pain

Support for kids’ safety and recovery at school, both academically and emotionally

“If the NDP were in government today, the 2021 budget would be overhauled to invest in people,” said Horwath. “Ontarians should be able to afford to build a good life in our province. An NDP government will give everyday folks hope again by protecting workers, not Ford’s buddies, by standing up for local business, not big box stores, and by investing in health care and our kids, not cutting deeper.”