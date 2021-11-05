For many, the pandemic that is COVID-19 has been a monumental challenge in modern living. What we thought would be a temporary disruption in our lives turns out is here to stay, and there’s no way of knowing how long it will last. The pandemic has accelerated the digital sector in many aspects, and in an era of quickly changing technology, leveraging digital tools is of utmost importance.

However, Digital entrepreneur Dr. Jay Feldman embraced the pandemic as a challenge instead of a setback. “We cannot wait for opportunity to come to us. We have to take action,” Dr. Feldman says in our exclusive interview.

Dr. Jay Feldman began his career studying Osteopathic Medicine at Touro College of Medicine in New York City. It was during medical school that he discovered his passion for entrepreneurship. What started as a simple idea with current business partner, Scott Bartnick, has now become a seven-figure media empire in just six months.

Feldman and Bartnick have combined their expertise in digital marketing, e-commerce, and public relations to build a successful media agency, Otter Public Relations, a media firm aimed at helping founders, authors, coaches, thought leaders, and more to break through the glass ceiling and into the mainstream media.

Feldman’s clinical experience allows a different approach when it comes to situational adaptability. “As a doctor, you have to think on your feet. Mere seconds could make all the difference. You have to adapt and act quickly.”

Feldman took this mindset and applied it towards the way he runs his businesses.

We sat down with Dr. Feldman, as he shares his secrets to success and how he moved quickly to transform his businesses to embrace digital marketing and engage clients in a new way.

Dr. Feldman’s Secrets to Success:

Create an Inner Circle Of Entrepreneurs.

Surround yourself with likeminded people that share your passion. Create a family environment with those who are committed to helping one another.

Master Your Craft.

Start by mastering your craft, and then start offering your services at very small rates while you learn and improve. One way to do this is to build case studies to practice.

Ask for Constructive Criticism.

Don’t be afraid to ask for feedback and criticism. It is important to acknowledge that we can all learn from each other. We all have different backgrounds and bring different skills to the table.

Feldman allowed us to pick his brain and how he saw the pandemic as an opportunity, rather than a roadblock. Not only did Feldman build up Otter PR in the past six months, but he took advantage of the new opportunities of the pandemic to create REX fitness, an easily accessible and affordable at-home gym.

“In an ever-changing world, it is necessary to be one step ahead.” Feldman recognizes the importance of physical and mental well-being. Creating an affordable and portable home gym allows more people to access the fundamental need for health.

In today’s day and age, health and fitness are viewed as a commodity; but Feldman disagrees. Health is a physiological need and should not be limited to the affluent. Not only is REX Fitness available to the general public at an affordable price; but REX Fitness’ mission is to get an exercise system and free training into the homes of all who cannot visit a gym safely due to COVID-19.

According to the International Business Times, Dr. Feldman is the entrepreneur to watch in

2020, and we can see why. From owning multiple successful businesses, to hosting the award-winning podcast, Mentor’s Collective, Feldman is truly someone who should be on everybody’s radar.

Be sure to follow Dr. Jay Feldman’s journey on Instagram and YouTube.