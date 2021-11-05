MARATHON, ON – On Thursday November 4, 2021 approximately 1:52 pm, officers of the Marathon/Manitouwadge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachments responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision (MVC), involving a Dodge Caravan and a Tractor Trailer on Highway 17, approximately 20km east of Marathon near Rouse Lake.

Officers, Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and Marathon Fire Department (MFD) arrived on scene to discover a van that had crossed the center line into the opposite lane colliding with a Tractor Trailer.

The driver of the van, Andy STEYER, age 62 of Marathon was transported to a local hospital and later transferred via Air Orange to the Thunder Bay Regional Science Center with major injuries to receive further treatments. The driver of the Tractor Trailer was also transported to a local hospital and later released with minor injuries.

Highway 17 was closed at the MVC while OPP Officers conduct their investigation. After approximately 4 hours one lane was able to be opened to intermediate traffic. The road was completely open by 7:35 pm approximately 6 hours after the MVC occurred. The investigation is ongoing at this time as to the cause of the MVC.