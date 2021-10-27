Currently there are 17 Active Cases

Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 3 (three) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region.

The current number of active cases is 17.

1 case is a result of Close contact, and the other cases are No known exposure

2 cases are in First Nation communities and one case is in Thunder Bay and surrounding communities.

1 Thunder Bay and surrounding areas. One case has been resolved.

*Reports are completed daily in the morning, except when otherwise noted. Exceptions may be made for holiday times.