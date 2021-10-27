Thunder Bay – TECH – Bitcoin investors were hit with a drop in the cryptocurrency today as in a flash crash, the price fell to $59,000US a drop of $5000us.

Bitcoin is gaining increased credibility with companies and investors.

However many people still don’t fully understand the cryptocurrency.

Business market expert Forbes says, “The bitcoin price has added almost 400% since this time last year, climbing to over $60,000. However, bitcoin has fallen sharply over the last 24 hours, dropping under the closely-watched $60,000 level.

“Ahead of bitcoin’s price plummet, researchers found the cryptocurrency is still concentrated among a handful of holders, warning this makes ‘bitcoin susceptible to systemic risk’.”