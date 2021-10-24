Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police are investigating a shooting incident that happened Saturday evening in downtown Fort William.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers were originally dispatched to the 300 block of May Street South just after 8:20 pm on Saturday, October 23 following a reported weapons incident. Police learned the incident was a shooting, and that a male victim from the Niagara region was injured as a result.

Paramedics with the Superior North EMS transported the victim to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further evaluation and treatment of his injuries. The injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The initial police response involved members of the Uniform Patrol Branch and the Emergency Task Unit. Members of the Major Case Unit are now involved in the continued investigation, and a police presence may remain in the area as the scene is processed.

No arrests have been made at this time, but the investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any information that could assist investigators, please call police at 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.