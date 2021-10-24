Ontario Energy Board – Hydro Prices will Not Change

By
NetNewsLedger
-
180
The electrification of the north will make economic sense for the region.

Thunder Bay – ENERGY – As many energy prices rise, there is a little good news for consumers. The Ontario Energy Board (OEB) has announced that electricity prices for households and small businesses will not change as of November 1, 2021 under the Regulated Price Plan (RPP).

The winter Time-of-Use (TOU) hours and the change in the Tier threshold for residential customers on Tiered pricing will take effect November 1 as usual.

Effective November 1, 2021 the Ontario government’s Ontario Electricity Rebate (OER) will be changed to 17.0%. The OER is a pre-tax credit that appears at the bottom of electricity bills. For a typical residential customer who uses 700 kWh of electricity per month the OER would decrease bills by about $20.90 each month.

The TOU prices set by the OEB for November 1, 2021 under the RPP are shown in the table below. The table also shows the hours to which those prices apply:

Winter TOU Price Periods

November 1, 2021

TOU Prices

Off-Peak

(Weekdays 7 p.m. – 7 a.m., all day weekends

and holidays)

8.2 ¢/kWh

Mid-Peak

(Weekdays 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

11.3 ¢/kWh

On-Peak

(Weekdays 7 a.m. – 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.)

17.0 ¢/kWh

The table below shows the prices for customers paying Tiered prices:

Winter Tier Thresholds

November 1, 2021

Tiered Prices

Tier 1

Residential – first 1,000 kWh/month

Non-residential – first 750 kWh/month

9.8 ¢/kWh

Tier 2

Residential – for electricity used above 1,000 kWh/month

Non-residential – for electricity used above 750 kWh/month

 11.5 ¢/kWh

[1] The total bill impact for individual customers across the province may vary depending on the customer’s electricity usage and the utility that serves them.

Power is Personal
Residential and small business customers can choose their price plan, either TOU or Tiered prices. The OEB has an online bill calculator to help customers who are considering a switch in price plans. For more information, see oeb.ca/choice.

Programs to Support Electricity Customers