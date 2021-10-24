Thunder Bay – ENERGY – As many energy prices rise, there is a little good news for consumers. The Ontario Energy Board (OEB) has announced that electricity prices for households and small businesses will not change as of November 1, 2021 under the Regulated Price Plan (RPP).

The winter Time-of-Use (TOU) hours and the change in the Tier threshold for residential customers on Tiered pricing will take effect November 1 as usual.

Effective November 1, 2021 the Ontario government’s Ontario Electricity Rebate (OER) will be changed to 17.0%. The OER is a pre-tax credit that appears at the bottom of electricity bills. For a typical residential customer who uses 700 kWh of electricity per month the OER would decrease bills by about $20.90 each month.

The TOU prices set by the OEB for November 1, 2021 under the RPP are shown in the table below. The table also shows the hours to which those prices apply:

Winter TOU Price Periods November 1, 2021 TOU Prices Off-Peak (Weekdays 7 p.m. – 7 a.m., all day weekends and holidays) 8.2 ¢/kWh Mid-Peak (Weekdays 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.) 11.3 ¢/kWh On-Peak (Weekdays 7 a.m. – 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.) 17.0 ¢/kWh

The table below shows the prices for customers paying Tiered prices:

Winter Tier Thresholds November 1, 2021 Tiered Prices Tier 1 Residential – first 1,000 kWh/month Non-residential – first 750 kWh/month 9.8 ¢/kWh Tier 2 Residential – for electricity used above 1,000 kWh/month Non-residential – for electricity used above 750 kWh/month 11.5 ¢/kWh

[1] The total bill impact for individual customers across the province may vary depending on the customer’s electricity usage and the utility that serves them.

Residential and small business customers can choose their price plan, either TOU or Tiered prices. The OEB has an online bill calculator to help customers who are considering a switch in price plans. For more information, see oeb.ca/choice.

