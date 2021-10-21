Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Leena Kasma, a 73-years-old female.

Leena was reported missing to the Thunder Bay Police Service on October 20, 2021 but has not been seen for a few days.

Leena is described as a White female, she is 5’6″ tall and weighs about 200 pounds with a heavy build, gray hair and blue eyes.

No photo of Leena was provided to the Thunder Bay Police Service.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.