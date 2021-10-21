Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person, River Bluecoat, a 23-year-old.

River was last seen in the area of Oliver Rd on October 20, 21.

River is an Indigenous male. He stand 5’5″ tall and weighs 176 pounds.

He has a medium build with black hair and brown eyes. River last last seen wearing a black baseball hat, black hoodie and black sweatpants.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.