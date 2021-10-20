Three Toronto Area Males Arrested for Drug Trafficking

Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police have arrested four suspects, including three males from the Greater Toronto Area.

The four, have been charged following a Tuesday evening search of a residence on the city’s north side.

Officers with the Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant at a residential address in the zero-to-100 block of Lake Street just before 5:30 pm EDT on Tuesday, October 19. The search warrant was obtained as a result of an ongoing investigation into drug-trafficking activity.

When police entered, they located three suspects – two males and a female. All were subsequently arrested and charged.

A fourth suspect was located inside a bathroom of the residence and appeared to be in the process of disposing or destroying suspected cocaine. The male was arrested.

All four accused were transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Following a search of the home, police located and seized a quantity of suspected crack cocaine, a sum of Canadian currency, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

Jebriel BORU, 19, of Brampton, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Christine Dawn DRUMBOLIS, 38, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Deontay Jerome Johnson, 23, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Kerith Javaughn SALMON, 23, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Obstruct Peace Officer

They appeared in bail court on Wednesday, October 20 and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.