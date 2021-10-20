LONDON – Thunder Bay – ARTS – The Laura I. Gallery is proud to bring ”Exploring the I and You in an Era of Change” online exhibition to Artsy and Artnet for the first time. This is a collaborative exhibition bringing together 30 international artists in a visual celebration of different countries and disparate cultures. This exhibition reflects upon ideas of globalism and localism, exploring the concept of a “perfect” cosmopolitan society.

Kim Chase has provided a selection of works that will attract collectors seeking the beauty of realism. She captures the essence of humanity and emotion using her connection to nature and utilizing colour and light to evoke a response from the viewer. She is meticulous with detail in her work and has a variety of subjects that draws her interest. Her focus is mostly portraits, figurative and wildlife.

Kim’s portrait and figurative paintings capture the light and nuances that reflect on Matt Phyllio’s work which mirrors the old masters’ styles. Matt has been a large influence on Kim’s style. Her wildlife paintings have the same characteristics of detail, colour and capturing the light on the fur as some of the biggest names today, like Carla Grace, and Nick Sider. She embraces the finesse and styles of Andrew Tischler, landscape artist and Daniel Gerhartz, living portrait master, with their use of light and composition.

Matt Phyllio says, “I learned the acrylic glazing technique. It’s based off the Old Masters’ method of layering small amounts of paint pigment dispersed in larger amounts of clear medium. It gives paintings increased luminosity, depth, and smooth nuances. I went to school at the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design, and although I learned a lot of art terminology and helpful concepts, I disagreed with their push toward abstract work and left after one year of study. I wanted to pursue realism”.

Carla Grace says, “One really great moment for me was having one of my drawings as a finalist in the David shepherd wildlife artist of the year competition in 2018. I believe that being an artist that others look to for advice is the most significant accomplishment.”

Some of Kim’s accomplishments include several 1st place awards and exhibits.

Group Exhibition – January 11 – April 2, 2021 – “Viral Collaboration”, Bridgeport Art Center, Chicago; Solo exhibition – May 2021 Art Show International; Published in “Self Fulfilling Prophecy”; the second edition of Boomer Gallery art magazine, May 2021 issue; VOGUE III Exhibition – Boomer Gallery, London, UK, Oct 2021; PleinAir Salon with PleinAir Magazine – Winner of Best Birds & Wildlife catagory, Sept 2021With over 2 million collectors, galleries and museums being the audience of this event, it is sure to elevate our artists to a new level.

Information and tickets can be found here:

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/exploring-the-i-and-you-in-an-era-of-change-art-exhibition-tickets-168724101329

To find more information about Kim Chase, her website is www.chaseartworks.com.

Instagram@chase.art.works and Facebook