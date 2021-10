Thunder Bay – Missing – Missing person Roberta Missewace.

Thunder Bay Police are looking for the public assistance to help locate Roberta Missewace

Missewace is described as:

-5’5”

-158 pounds, slim build

– medium complex

-Short black hair

-Facial acne

-Brown eyes

-44 years old

Please contact Thunder Bay Police (684-1200) with any information regarding the whereabouts of Roberta Missewace.