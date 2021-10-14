Thunder Bay – NEWS – A TBPS Uniform Patrol officer conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the Intercity area just after 12:15 pm on October 13, 2021.

The driver, passenger and vehicle were subsequently searched under the Cannabis Control Act.

The male passenger initially provided personal identification which appeared to be false. The passenger then attempted to flee the scene and was subsequently taken into custody following a brief struggle.

The officer was able to determine the male’s real identity following further investigation.

22-year-old Giocchino Jack RICCHIO of Toronto has been charged with:

• Resisting a Peace Officer

• Using a Forged Document

• Breach of Probation

• Fail to Comply with a Release Order

RICCHIO remains in custody with a bail hearing scheduled for later today. The driver in this incident was not charged.