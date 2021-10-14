Sioux Lookout – NEWS – On Thursday, October 7, 2021, at approximately 7:37am, officers from the Lac Seul Police Service (LSPS) were enroute to the LSPS Detachment when they observed a 2019 Ford Escape being operated in the area of First Avenue, Sioux Lookout. Officers were aware that the individual inside was a suspended driver who was currently awaiting trial for operation while impaired.

LSPS officers followed the motor vehicle and the driver was questioned as they exited the vehicle. The driver was unable to provide a driver’s license when asked, and became agitated while showing signs of impairment. The driver refused to comply with officers and resisted by screaming and pulling away.

Sioux Lookout Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers attended the scene to assist in the arrest. Officers placed the driver under arrest and transported them to the Sioux Lookout OPP Detachment for further testing. During a search of the vehicle, officers located and seized a bag of Crystal Methamphetamine with a street value of approximately $40, as well as $100 cash and drug paraphernalia.

As a result of the investigation, the driver (24) of Sioux Lookout, ON was charged with;

• Operation while Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

• Theft of Motor Vehicle section 333.1 of the Criminal Code

• Resist Peace Officer section 129(a) of the Criminal Code

• Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine section 4(1) of the Controlled Drug and Substances Act (CDSA)

• Driving while under suspension section 53(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA)

• Failure or refusal to comply with demand section 320.15(1) of the Criminal Code

The accused was released on a Form 10 to attend Sioux Lookout Provincial Court on December 7, 2021 to answer to the charges.

Motorists who drive impaired by alcohol or drugs are subject to driver’s license suspensions, fines, vehicle impoundments, criminal records and increased insurance costs.

The OPP is committed to safety for all who utilize Ontario’s roadways. Members of the public are urged to report Impaired Driving by calling 911 in emergency situations. Complaints of impaired, aggressive or careless driving can also be made by calling 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.