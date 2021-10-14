KENORA – COVID-19 – The NWHU reports that the Ontario Ministry of Health (MOH) is making phone calls to everyone with an Ontario health card number who does not yet have a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The purpose of the calls is to help answer questions and to ensure those unvaccinated residents know how to get vaccinated if they choose to. Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) wants to inform the public that these calls are legitimate and urges the public to take the opportunity to gain information about the vaccine and to make an appointment for their shot. Large clinics are being added to NWHU’s booking site to ensure there are appointments available for anyone who wants their COVID-19 vaccine.

In addition to the phone calls being made, there are also other opportunities to get COVID-19 vaccine questions answered by a medical professional. The following consult services are available to residents of our area:

The NWHU area’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage rate of those aged 12 and older now sits at 87.8% with at least one dose, and 81.3% being fully vaccinated. Over 125,000 shots have been given in the region. To book an appointment to get your COVID-19 vaccination, please visit: https://www2.nwhu.on.ca/covid-19/booking-a-covid-19-vaccine-appointment/ or call 1-866-468-2240.