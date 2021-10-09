EAR FALLS – NEWS – The Ear Falls Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police received a report of a Break and Enter that occurred on 05, October 2021. Police attended Coulson’s Corner Gas Station at which point it was determined that 100 packages of cigarettes were stolen.

During the initial investigation a suspect was identified after viewing some security footage.

On October 6th the Red Lake/Ear Falls O.P.P. along with the Community Street Crime Unit and Northwest Region Crime Unit executed a Search Warrant on a residence on Aspen Street in Ear Falls.

60 packages of stolen cigarettes were recovered.

As a result of the investigation the following persons were arrested and charged under the Criminal Code:

38 year old Raymond KAY of Ear Falls is charged with Break and Enter – Commit Indictable Offence and Theft Under $5,000

41 year old Melanie CAMERON of Ear Falls is charged with Obstruct Peace Officer and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime under $5,000.

The investigation is ongoing under the direction of the North West Region Crime Unit

Members of the public who have information regarding this investigation are urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or can provide information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). Crime Stoppers tips can also be submitted on-line at ontariocrimestoppers.ca . You may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.