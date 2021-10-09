Thunder Bay – SPORTS – Getting into facilities for sports – games and recreational fitness have changed.

The Province of Ontario has lifted capacity limits in certain settings where proof of vaccination is required, including spectator areas of facilities for sports and recreational fitness. At indoor arenas, 100% capacity limits are permitted for spectator areas, and 50% in other areas such as common spaces and concession areas. Public health measures including screening, proof of vaccination, and face coverings are still required.

The City of Thunder Bay advises, “Due to limited staffing, and 50% capacity regulations in lobbies, the screening process may cause entrance delays. Anyone visiting a City of Thunder Bay arena is encouraged to arrive early, be patient, and practice kindness.”

That message has been echoed by Lex MacArthur with the Thunder Bay Minor Hockey Association.

MacArthur says, “Last night I put an appeal out to you, the Thunder Bay Hockey Community to use kindness and respect when dealing with screeners and security. Within 10 minutes I received a message from a parent about an extremely upsetting incident for a 6 year old child.

“Today I put out the same message to security and Screeners hired by the city of Thunder Bay. There are some parents that have multiple children and sometimes understanding, compassion and common sense need to be applied. “A situation I am very familiar with is juggling schedules to ensure multiple kids get to their activities at multiple locations with overlapping times.

“Last night a Father brought his 6 year old to Neebing arena. He watched the skate as long as he can before leaving to bring an 11 year old to Delaney for their ice time . Mom picks up 13 year old from their ice time, goes to Neebing to catch the 6 year old coming off the ice.

“The Security refuses her entry despite explaining the situation, the need for parents to tag off to ensure all needs of multiple children are being addressed.

“10 minutes later, security comes to the door asking if there is a parent there to pick up a youngster, noting that there’s a kid sitting in the bleachers crying.

“The mother goes inside to get the child leaving without assisting to remove equipment as this has already caused trauma to the child. This parent obviously shaken by her and her child’s eventful/traumatic experience looking to see who they should contact.”

The City is working to get the process running smoother, but apparently there are some snags and problems.

MacArthur comments, “I hate to do this, but please security and screeners understand that we are trying to work with you. Sometimes understanding situations will make like smoother for us all. Please exercise judgment, compassion for parents and realize schedules may sometimes dictate adjustments required. The City of Thunder Bay is paying by the hour. There should not be a window that dictates when people are allowed entry. Hopefully the resolution between this family and the city is adequate for the family and that going forward, both sides are paying kindness, respect and understanding.”

Pre-screening will reduce wait times at entrances and patrons are encourage to do this before they arrive at:www.thunderbay.ca/recreation