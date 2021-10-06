EDMONTON – The Alberta Sheriffs have shut down a property in Lloydminster where drug activity and violence created an unsafe environment in the community.

The Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) unit of the Alberta Sheriffs obtained a court order against the owner of 5729 50 Street in Lloydminster that closes the property and forbids anyone from entering until December 16, 2021.

The community safety order took effect October 5, giving investigators the authority to erect a fence around the house, board up the windows and change the locks. These measures will remain in place and prevent anyone from entering until the closure ends.

The SCAN unit began its investigation in response to multiple complaints from the community, which is home to parks, playgrounds and a seniors’ residence across the street. Complainants reported finding used needles around the neighbourhood, seeing assaults spilling into the street and constant traffic to and from the property.