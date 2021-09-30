Thunder Bay – LIVING – Someone will take home a huge jackpot tomorrow.

September’s Thunder Bay 50/50 Grand Prize has passed $645,000 cash, and will continue to rise until ticket sales end tonight at 11:59 p.m. Over $4.5 Million has been won since the 50/50 launched in January, through many Early Bird and Grand Prize draws.

Today is the final day to purchase tickets at www.thunderbay5050.ca, with sales closing at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Each Thunder Bay 50/50 ticket helps fund the highest priority equipment needs at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, which cares for patients from Thunder Bay and all across Northwestern Ontario. Many pieces of equipment have been funded so far including 3 specialty ICU beds, a BiPAP ventilator, a cardiac & oxygen monitor, a blanket warmer, and a dental x-ray machine. More exciting equipment announcements are expected next month.

Tickets are available online only at www.thunderbay5050.ca:

$10 for 5 numbers

$20 for 30 numbers

$50 for 150 numbers

$75 for 300 numbers (Back by popular demand)

** Must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 30 to be eligible for the Grand Prize draw on October 1, 2021.

Questions about the draw can be sent to info@thunderbay5050.ca. Participants must be present in Ontario and 18 years old or older at time of purchase. Lottery licence RAF1199631.

Please be aware that there is a fraudulent SMS scam message being sent to people in the region. Read about it here.