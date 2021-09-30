Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Fatima AL ALI, a 15-year-old female.

Fatima AL ALI was last seen on September 29, 2021 at approximately 5:30 p.m. in the area of Sequoia Drive, Thunder Bay.

Fatima AL ALI is described as:

– 5 feet 2 inches

– 120lbs

– Slim build

– Syrian

– Medium complexion

– Brown eyes

– Black hair

Fatima was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, black pants, and white shoes

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8366