Thunder Bay – NEWS – Please be advised that the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation has been made aware of a scam SMS that has been circulating from an unknown number. This message was not sent by or on behalf of our Foundation or the Thunder Bay 50/50.

The message notifies the recipient they are the winner of a bonus offer and includes a link to click. If you receive a message like this, please delete it. The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation will only contact 50/50 winners by phone, never through SMS text message.

As always, we advise everyone to ignore text messages where the sender is not known and avoid clicking any links sent via SMS.