Public Asked to Avoid Area by Police

Thunder Bay – NEWS – Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a serious assault that took place early Thursday morning in the city’s north downtown core.

Officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were dispatched to the area of St. Paul and Van Norman Streets when they observed a seriously injured male there.

Paramedics with Superior North EMS transported the adult male to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further treatment of his injuries.

The victim remains in the hospital.

The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Major Crimes Unit are now involved in the continued investigation.

Police have established a large scene in the area of Van Norman, Court and St. Paul Streets. The public is asked to avoid this area at this time.

If you have any information that could assist investigators, please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.