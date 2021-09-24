SIOUX LOOKOUT – NEWS – Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers have arrested and charged two residents from North Caribou Lake with Impaired Driving within 24 hours.

At approximately 5:45 am on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, officers responded to a disturbance call in the OPP Detachment parking lot.

Officers separated the individuals and spoke to them about the incident. While speaking with the driver, the officer recognized the signs of intoxication.

The driver was arrested and brought inside the detachment for further tests. As a result of the investigation, the driver, (18) from North Caribou Lake, has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, contrary to Criminal Code Section 320.14(1)(a), and

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration greater than 80, contrary to Criminal Code Section 320.14 (1)(b).

At approximately 3:45 pm on Wednesday, September 22, 2001, an off-duty officer answered their residence door to find an individual requesting their assistance. T

he officer discussed the situation and possible options and the individual returned to the driver’s seat of their vehicle.

The officer noticed that the individual was upset and walked to the driver’s side door to speak to them. While in mid-conversation, the driver placed the vehicle in reverse and struck the officer with their vehicle. The officer determined that the driver had consumed alcohol and informed the driver they were under arrest for impaired operation of a vehicle. The driver was uncooperative, resisted arrest and attempted to assault the officer. A second officer exited the residence and assisted in the arrest and transportation of the driver to the detachment for further tests. Neither the officer, nor the driver were injured during the interaction.

As a result of the investigation, the driver, (46) of North Caribou Lake, has been charged with:

• Assault a Peace Officer contrary to Criminal Code Section 270(1)(a),

• Resist Peace Officer contrary to Criminal Code Section 129(a),

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, contrary to Criminal Code Section 320.14 (1)(a), and

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration greater than 80, contrary to Criminal Code Section 320.14 (1)(b).

Both of the accused have been released on an Appearance Notice, and will appear in the Sioux Lookout Ontario Court of Justice on October 28, 2021, to answer to these charges.

As well as presenting a safety risk to themselves and other road users, motorists who drive impaired by alcohol or drugs are subject to driver’s license suspensions, fines, vehicle impoundments, criminal records and increased insurance costs.

The OPP is committed to protecting public safety. Members of the public are urged to call 911 whenever they suspect that a driver is impaired while operating a motor vehicle. Complaints of aggressive or careless driving can also be made by calling 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.