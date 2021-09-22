Thunder Bay – Weather – A sure sign we are rounding the clubhouse turn on the way to fall are frost warnings.

Frost advisory in effect for:

Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park

Upsala – Raith

Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River

Seine River Village – Mine Centre

Cloud Bay – Dorion

Kakabeka Falls – Whitefish Lake – Arrow Lake

Marathon – Schreiber

Nipigon – Rossport

Frost may damage some crops in frost-prone areas.

Thunder Bay Weather

It is +3 headed to a high of 19 for Wednesday. Sunny skies are forecast for today. There will be fog patches which will be dissipating this morning.

Tonight will see clear skies. Fog patches will be developing near midnight. Low plus 5.

Fort Frances Weather

It is +4 this morning headed to a high of 21 in Fort Frances. Sunny skies with a UV index of 5 or moderate is expected today.

Tonight will see clear skies with an overnight low of 7.

Sandy Lake Weather

It is +6 headed to a high of 19 today in Sandy Lake. Increasing cloudiness is expected early this morning. The UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with clearing after midnight. Low 13.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

It is 8 headed to a high of 21 in Kenora this morning. Sunny skies with a UV index 4 or moderate are expected.

Tonight will see clear skies continue with an overnight low of 11.