Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police have arrested two people, including another Toronto resident, after executing a search warrant at a Secord Street home on Tuesday, making it the third time in the last year this address has been the subject of a drug-trafficking investigation resulting in charges.

The TBPS Intelligence Unit and Uniform Patrol Branch executed the search warrant at the residential address in the 100 block of Secord Street just after 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

The warrant was obtained as a result of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking activity at that home.

When police entered the home, a male suspect attempted to flee on foot. Despite the male’s efforts to evade police, officers were able to complete their arrest following a brief struggle.

The accused was found to be in possession of a quantity of suspected crack cocaine and currency believed to have been obtained through drug-trafficking activity. Paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking was located and seized after a search of the home.

A female accused was also located inside the home and subsequently arrested.

The residence connected to this investigation has been the subject of search warrants relating to drug trafficking three times in the last year. Previous searches have led to numerous drug-trafficking related charges.

Christine Joyce ANDERSON, 59, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Dion Langford, 25, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Obstruct Peace Officer x 2

• Failure to Comply with Release Order

Both appeared in bail court on Wednesday, September 22 and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.