Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service are asking for public assistance in helping to identify a suspect, or possibly two suspects who are connected to a pair of recent robbery investigations.

Thunder Bay Police Service’s Uniform Patrol Branch were dispatched to the first reported robbery on September 6 just before 4:30 pm at the Circle K convenience store at 340 May Street North.

Police learned a male armed with a knife made demands for cash and store merchandise from the store clerk. He fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash and store merchandise.

The accused was described as an Indigenous male standing about 5’5” tall with a slim build. He wore a blue hoodie, black pants, and a bandana around his face. He was also carrying a black backpack.

Police were dispatched to a second reported armed robbery on September 11 just before 12:25 am at the Circle K convenience store at 1315 Arthur Street East.

Officers learned an armed male had entered the store, approached the cash register, and took an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing on foot.

The description of the accused was similar to the description provided from the September 6 incident. During the September 11 robbery, the suspect was described as wearing a grey baseball cap, black Fox branded hoodie, black cargo shorts, and black work boots

Members of the TBPS’s Break and Enter and Robbery (BEAR) Unit are now involved in the ongoing investigation of these incidents. Further investigation leads officers to believe the same accused individual may be responsible for both robberies.

In an effort to help identify the suspect, or suspects, connected to these robberies, the TBPS is distributing still images from surveillance footage showing the accused during the robberies.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.