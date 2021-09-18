Thunder Bay – MISSING – The Thunder Bay Police Service request public assistance in helping to locate Kazlyn Cambly a 31-year-old female.

Kazlyn Cambly was last heard from on September 12th, 2021.

Kazlyn Cambly is an Indigenous female.

She is 5′ 10″ tall, and weighs approximately 130 pounds, She has a thin build, red hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information which may assist in locating Kazlyn Cambly is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 807-684-1200, or Crime stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on-line at www.p3tips.com.