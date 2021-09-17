Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Maralyn Jayden Faith SLANEY a 13-Year-Old female.

Maralyn Jayden Faith SLANEY was last seen in the 400 block of North Vickers Street on September 16th at approximately 9:00 PM.

Maralyn Jayden Faith SLANEY is described as:

– Female

– Indigenous

– 5’10” tall

– 130lbs in weight

– Medium build

– Short black hair

– Brown eyes

and was last seen wearing:

– Black jean shorts

– T-Shirt (unknown colour)

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.