Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Maralyn Jayden Faith SLANEY a 13-Year-Old female.
Maralyn Jayden Faith SLANEY was last seen in the 400 block of North Vickers Street on September 16th at approximately 9:00 PM.
Maralyn Jayden Faith SLANEY is described as:
– Female
– Indigenous
– 5’10” tall
– 130lbs in weight
– Medium build
– Short black hair
– Brown eyes
and was last seen wearing:
– Black jean shorts
– T-Shirt (unknown colour)
If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.