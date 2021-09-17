Thunder Bay – NEWS – A Thunder Bay man faces charges of aggravated assault following an incident at a home in the city’s south side Thursday morning.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers were dispatched to a residential address in the 300 block of Brodie Street South just after 9 am on Thursday, September 16 following reports of an assault that had just occurred.

When officers arrived they learned a male suspect was inside the home. Police also located an injured male victim.

Police entered the home and located the suspect, who appeared to be hiding. A cell phone belonging to another victim was retrieved at this time and the accused was taken into police custody.

An investigation revealed the victim had verbally confronted the accused in the hallway of the residence due to a disturbance the accused was causing. The accused responded by attacking the victim, assaulting him with an object.

Paramedics with Superior North EMS transported the victim to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further treatment of his injuries. The extent of the injuries is unknown, however, it appears to be non-life threatening.

The accused was transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Adam Jeffrey THOMPSON, 43, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Aggravated Assault

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Possession of Cocaine

• Breach of Probation

He appeared in bail court on Friday, September 17 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.

All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.